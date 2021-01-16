Chilly and breezy Saturday, First Alert for mountain snow showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feel like winter. A cold front has moved through and the cooler temperatures will be felt all day. Skies will be variably cloudy and there could be a stray shower. The bigger deal will be the high temps in the mid to upper 40s and the breeze. Winds could gust over 20mph. That will make the 40s feel more like the 30s, if not the 20s at times.