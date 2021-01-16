Chilly and breezy Saturday, First Alert for mountain snow showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feel like winter. A cold front has moved through and the cooler temperatures will be felt all day. Skies will be variably cloudy and there could be a stray shower. The bigger deal will be the high temps in the mid to upper 40s and the breeze. Winds could gust over 20mph. That will make the 40s feel more like the 30s, if not the 20s at times.
There is a First Alert for the mountains today. There could be snow showers at any time. While there shouldn’t be a lot of accumulation, more people are likely to be traveling for the MLK long weekend. Just don’t be surprised if you run into snow showers. Highs in the mountains will likely stay just below freezing, so bundle up!
Sunday will be another chilly one. Highs will reach the upper 40s. It will still be chilly but not as breezy.
Martin Luther King Jr Day will be mainly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures start to rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s and rain chances will be low.
Rain chances return late in the week. There is a 30% chance for showers on Thursday and a 40% chance on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
