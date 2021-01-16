Amtrak halting Va. routes ahead of Presidential Inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak Northeast Regional trains will not travel in Virginia next week leading up to the Presidential Inauguration.
Customers will not be able to use Amtrak Northeast services south of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, or Wednesday, Jan. 20.
“After last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are taking extra steps to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and customers in Washington, D.C., and across our network as we prepare for the Inauguration,” Amtrak said in a statement.
The Northeast Regional line won’t be operating in Norfolk, Richmond, Lynchburg or Roanoke on Tuesday or Wednesday. Trains 66, 67, 84, 93, 94, 95, 125, 171, 174 and 176 will not run.
All customers who have been impacted will be contacted directly regarding adjustments to travel plans. The Amtrak Auto Train, which runs from Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida, will continue to operate as usual.
Other Amtrak trains will continue to operate to Richmond and other cities, including the Carolinian, Palmetto, Silver Meteor and Silver Star.
In Washington, additional protocols have been established at and near Washington Union Station. At the station, there will be no taxi or ride share service and the Metro will not connect to that stop. The NOMA/Gallaudat station will remain open for Metro connection.
Amtrak also plans to deploy additional police officers onboard and in train stations, utilizing TSA and law enforcement support.
Customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL if their trip has been impacted. Change and cancelation fees will be waived.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.