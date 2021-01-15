Subscription service to support Charlotte restaurants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You know the pandemic has been tough on locally-owned restaurants. Now a food delivery business is offering a way to help out. Freshlist is launching a “Community Supported Restaurants” subscription service. Jesse Leadbetter is the Co-Founder and CEO of Freshlist. He joined us on QC@3 to tell us more about this food delivery business. Jessie tells us they started this business in 2014 with a goal to help small family farmers. He says this meant to get their products into restaurants and other places to sell. He said when the pandemic hit, they had to think of different ways to help out. That’s when they created a home delivery service to go along with everything else they were trying to do. Jesse says this year they have stayed really busy.