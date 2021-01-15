Salisbury serves as production site for “Goodbye, Butterfly” film

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a news release, Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, releases the richly-nuanced thriller “Goodbye, Butterfly” for a day and date theatrical and TVOD/Digital release across the North American continent beginning on Friday, Jan. 15.
“Goodbye, Butterfly” is described as a captivating, performance driven psychological thriller and the screenwriting and feature film directorial debut of gifted Asian-American filmmaker, Tyler Wayne. The film was shot primarily in Salisbury in late 2019.
Shot in a style reminiscent of David Fincher and The Coen Brothers, the film will appeal to much of the same vast audiences who turned “Prisoners,” “Se7en,” and “Mindhunter” into successful cult classics.
Ryan Olsen (Donshik) is a loving family man with the perfect life… until the day his five-year-old daughter is murdered. When the official police investigation hits a dead end, Ryan has a chance encounter with Stan Granger (Lauer), an oddball neighbor from down the street, and becomes convinced that Stan is the killer. But, after the police ignore his suspicions, Ryan’s obsession with Stan quickly turns violent and, as he takes the law into his own hands, he must ultimately decide how far he’s willing to go in order to find out the truth.
Twists and turns will keep audiences at the edge of their seats as they ponder the question: How would you go for justice? After all, when you’ve lost everything, you become capable of anything.
Salisbury film locations include the Salisbury Police Department, North Main Street and Morlan Park.
An Artman Cooper and FT3 Mediaworks joint production, the”Goodbye, Butterfly” filmmaking team is led by writer/director Tyler Wayne, produced by Artisha Mann Cooper (“Inside the Actors Studio,” “I Can, I Will, I Did”), Jonathan J. Cooper, Keema Mingo (“The 24th”,”Shots Fired”), Mindy D. Marin (“37,” “Walk on Water”), and executive produced by Juniano Chen and Tyler Wayne, with cinematography by Jose Zambrano Cassella (“The Executioners,” “Inside Wynonna Earp: After Twilight”), editing by Brad McLaughlin (“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” “DOA: Dead or Alive”), and an original score by Emmy® award and ASCAP winning composer Peter Fish (“All My Children”).
The film features a haunting original score by Emmy® Award and ASCAP
winning composer Peter Fish, and stars Adam Donshik (“House of Cards,” “Mr. Mercedes”), Andy Lauer (“Iron Man 3,” “Caroline in the City”), Marie Burke (“The Bobby DeBarge Story,” “If Loving You Is Wrong”), Angela Sauer (“Jane The Virgin,” “Master of Sex”), Addison Ross (“Southern Gothic,” “A Very Quarantwinned Christmas”), Jennifer Adams (“Heir of the Witch,” “More than You”), and Jeremy London (“Mallrats,” “Party of Five”).
