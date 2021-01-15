Salisbury serves as production site for “Goodbye, Butterfly” film

Ryan Olsen (Donshik) is a loving family man with the perfect life… until the day his five-year-old daughter is murdered. When the official police investigation hits a dead end, Ryan has a chance encounter with Stan Granger (Lauer), an oddball neighbor from down the street, and becomes convinced that Stan is the killer. But, after the police ignore his suspicions, Ryan’s obsession with Stan quickly turns violent and, as he takes the law into his own hands, he must ultimately decide how far he’s willing to go in order to find out the truth.