Pay What Can Soup Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sometimes when the weather outside is cold, there’s nothing like a nice hot cup of soup to warm up your body and soul. Monday you can try some soup from some of the most popular chefs around Charlotte. The best part? It’s all for a good cause. Co-owner of Leah and Louise, Chef Greg Collier joined us on QC Morning to tell us about the Pay What You Can Soup Kitchen. Chef Greg tells us Free Range has been doing a soup kitchen on New Year’s Day for several years. He tells us it was a great event and a lot of people came out. Chef Greg says this is where the idea came from. He thought it was a great idea. So, Leah and Louise is hosting a Pay What You Can Soup Kitchen on Monday, January 18th. Chef Greg tells us proceeds will go to Heal Charlotte, an organization that works to help build trust between the community, police, and elected officials.