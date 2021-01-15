Need to stay active? There are several options for your family during the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As local and state officials continue to encourage everyone to stay home except for essential activities, there are multiple ways you can still remain active.
“We’re not telling people not to go outside their houses. The great outdoors is out there, walking, jogging playing games in the backyard, those type of things. We want to encourage people to be active, we know that’s important,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.
Harris says they are asking people to be patient with the county’s new directive put in place for three weeks. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also decided Thursday morning to remain remote until at least Feb. 12.
“We’re asking people to be patient, to be creative...start cooking at home, doing different things with your children to help them learn in different ways is going to be critical for the next little bit,” she said.
Since the pandemic, shops like BikeSource have been in high demand as everyone has looked for something to do. In 2020, it was a record year for bicycle sales.
“A unique year all the way around. We didn’t have near the supply we normally have for Christmas. Sure we’re going to see parents still needing to get bikes for people,” said store manager John Hennessy.
For Tobias Horne, the pandemic was the push he needed to hit the pedal on something he has not done since he was 15 years old.
“I got into cycling during the pandemic, there wasn’t a lot to do and you want to be healthy but you also want to be able to fellowship,” he said.
Thursday night, he joined several others in a local bicycle club to not only to exercise but escape from the world.
“If you can get out there safely in the outdoors, exercise...make it a safe environment,” he said.
Hennessy says they have bikes ready for purchase.
“Definitely getting much better for kids bikes. We have more kids bikes now than we had at Christmas,” Hennessy said.
