Three hurt in 6-vehicle crash on I-77 NB in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of Interstate 77 northbound in York County Friday morning.
The wreck happened around 6:47 a.m. on I-77 north at Exit 82, closing all lanes for a time. Lanes began to reopen by 8:30 a.m.
One person had to be airlifted from the crash and two others suffered serious injuries. Officials say six cars were involved.
The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash just after 7:15 a.m.
We’re working to learn more about what may have caused the crash.
