Hadley Davis: Molly’s Kids update

Hadley Davis is now 4-years old and despite living with a genetic order called Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), she has started pre-K, is playing wee-ball, and the only hospitalization she had in over a year was for dental surgery. “Other than the dental situation she has been completely healthy,” mom Katie Davis wrote. “I’ve sent along a few pictures of what she has accomplished in the last year.”