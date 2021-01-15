Hadley Davis: Molly’s Kids update

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We tell The Good, The Bad, and The Always Real… and at the end of this week (the last two weeks?)… it feels most-excellent to relay on update on Hadley Davis that falls into the first category.
She’s doing great.
Hadley Davis is now 4-years old and despite living with a genetic order called Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), she has started pre-K, is playing wee-ball, and the only hospitalization she had in over a year was for dental surgery. “Other than the dental situation she has been completely healthy,” mom Katie Davis wrote. “I’ve sent along a few pictures of what she has accomplished in the last year.”
See below for a collage of them. (The little girl you see with Hadley in one of the photos is her identical twin, McKenna.)
We first featured Hadley in November of 2019. CAH keeps her body from producing the right amount of a stress hormone called Cortisol. It regulates the body’s ability to fight illnesses and regulates stress levels. So without cortisol, Hadley’s body can’t handle sickness or stress. She won’t outgrow this disorder, and overall there are fewer than 200,000 cases of CAH a year.
As we said in that original post, her body can go from “fine” to “crisis-mode” in hours. As we also said then, it’s a tough thing to handle especially during cold and flu season. So imagine what last year must have been like for Hadley and her family in keeping her from germs.
Despite 2020, and all the many things that have devastated many people, this little girl has done great.
“A happy story to go into the weekend,” Katie said. “We’re so proud of our daughter.”
