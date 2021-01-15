Gastonia Church in need of donations after fire destroys mobile food pantry

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One Gastonia church needs a helping hand in the community after the unthinkable happened earlier this week.
Mt. Zion Restoration Church’s food pantry “Bountiful Blessings” was unlike any other. The mobile trailer stored non-perishable items and had refrigerators inside too for other items.
Outreach Coordinator Labrey Burris said a power line fell across the trailer on Monday scorching the vehicle and all of its contents.
The food pantry served over 135,000 people last year which was usual due to the increased need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to FeedingAmerica.org 14% of the county’s population is faced with food insecurity, which is why the food pantry played a critical role in helping the community.
Pastor Rodney Freeman said they’re not letting this setback stop them from helping people that need it most.
In light of this major setback, we have been humbled by the ongoing phone calls, emails and financial support from our community members. We are confident our community will rally around us to continue our serving efforts. In the meantime, our friends from Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolinas arranged to loan us a trailer for several weeks. It is our goal to obtain a refrigerated trailer within the next few months.
With the help of Second Harvest Food Bank they were still able to feed 3,039 people Thursday.
For those interested in donating towards a new trailer, you can send money to the church’s Venmo account @Bountiful-Blessings-1 or mail checks to 2311 Crescent Lane Gastonia, NC 28052
