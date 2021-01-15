First Alert: Showers moving in, mountain snow develops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day, as rain is back in the forecast. But, it won’t rain all day long. In fact, it may actually only rain for a 2-3 hour period, centered on the midday hours around Charlotte and the Piedmont.
We’re dry for the morning commute and we’ll likely be mainly rain-free for the afternoon commute as well. Highs today will hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
In the mountains, there’ll be a real mixed bag of winter weather today, including periods of rain, sleet and snow, but only a small accumulation is expected with highs in the 30s.
We’ll clear out and it’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30° as snow showers kick back in over the mountains.
Saturday will bring a noticeable breeze and chilly afternoon readings in the low to mid 40s. As noted above, snow showers will be falling in the mountains overnight and off and on through the day Saturday, adding up to an inch or so around Boone and the population centers, but on the order of three to five inches at the ski resorts.
More sunshine Sunday with afternoon readings forecast to be a little closer to 50° forecast for Sunday. We’ll likely stay dry and hold near 50° on MLK Day under partly cloudy skies. Mid to upper 50s are forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with our next chance for showers coming on Thursday when highs could be pushing 60°.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
