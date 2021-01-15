First Alert Friday into Saturday: Rain in the piedmont to mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Friday, bringing scattered rain for the piedmont, and a rain-snow mix to snow in the mountains. The best timeframe for rain looks to be for Friday morning into the mid to late afternoon. Friday morning will start off with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, and afternoon highs around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-30s for the mountains.