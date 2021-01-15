First Alert Friday into Saturday: Rain in the piedmont to mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Friday, bringing scattered rain for the piedmont, and a rain-snow mix to snow in the mountains. The best timeframe for rain looks to be for Friday morning into the mid to late afternoon. Friday morning will start off with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, and afternoon highs around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-30s for the mountains.
Snow showers look to redevelop across the NC mountains on Saturday, with a few snow flurries to sprinkles possible across the piedmont. Temperatures will be colder for Dr. Martin Luther King Weekend, with low temperatures in the upper 20s for the piedmont, and lower 20s for the mountains. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-40s in the piedmont, to around 30 degrees in the mountains.
Sunday is expected to be drier, with partly cloudy skies, and a few snow flurries in the mountains. Sunday morning low temperatures will range from the upper 20s in the piedmont, to around 20 degrees in the mountains. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the piedmont, to lower 30s in the mountains.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday will remain chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and around 30 degrees in the mountains, with some mountain snow flurries possible.
Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures back into the 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Another chance for a few rain showers will develop on Wednesday, with scattered rain possible into Thursday, with high temperatures remaining in the 50s.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
