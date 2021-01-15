Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations start this weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually in Charlotte this year due to COVID-19.
Events to honor King’s legacy start Friday with the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture hosting virtual films. The center will host a full-day virtual event Monday. Click here to register.
MLK Weekend Movie Nights - The Gantt Center will offer a virtual screening of films that highlight the legacy of Dr. King the weekend prior to MLK Day.
Friday, January 15 15 at 7 p.m. - I am MLK Jr.
Saturday, January 16 at 7 p.m. - Children’s March
Sunday, January 17 at 7 p.m. - The Dream Revisited
MLK Day schedule - Monday, January 16 from10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Below is information from the Gantt Center on events by time:
- 10 a.m. - From Slavery to Civil Rights, an Aural History Tour: A combination of spirituals, protest songs, and inspiring gospel, this performance will take you on an aural history tour from the time of slavery through the Civil Rights Movement.
- 10:45 a.m. - Panel Discussion: Civil Rights in the 21st Century: Speaking on what Dr. King stood for and what is currently happening to fulfill that vision.
- 12 p.m. - Our Friend Martin: An animated film of two teens who go back in time to visit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at several points in his life
- 1 p.m. - Phrases from the Movement: A hands-on art activity that incorporates iconic Civil Rights phrases and/or new phrases participants create.
- 2:15 p.m. - Live Performance by Omar El-Amin: A one-man show that depicts the essences of MLK and Malcolm X during the Civil Rights era.
- 3:15 p.m. - Panel Discussion: Transformative Justice in Action: A conversation that highlights our community’s experience with the criminal justice system as well as various resources available in our city.
- 4:30 pm - Live musical performance by Rudy Currence: Covers of songs from the civil rights era with Grammy and Dove award-winning artist Rudy Currence.
Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration features free family events including live music, art, activities and discussions.
“This year we reflect on Dr. King’s vision of The Promised Land and how we can move forward through the lens of justice,” the Gantt Center posted.
