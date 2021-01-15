Dream On 3 Dream Gala going virtual this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 8th Dream on 3 Gala is scheduled for the last Saturday in January and will be a celebration like no other.
Yes, it’s virtual. But this is a different—bigger—virtual celebration than what you might be thinking. The Gala on January 30th will be a show set up like a big football game, with four quarters. It’s a fast-paced, well-produced production with bands, musical performances, athletes, a halftime show, and the Dream Kids benefitting from the charity piped in through big screens as audience members.
It’s free for you and your family to attend virtually from the comfort of wherever you are. Just log on! Anchor Molly Grantham will be the host.
“This is the 8th Dream Gala I’ve hosted,” Grantham said. “I can tell you these tickets usually sell out within an hour, so to have this year be open to everyone is a gift to the community. Only thing you need to do to see the show is sign up. You can Click here to register for your ticket.”
The public can also register by texting dreamgala21 to 243725.
Dream On 3 released this list of names participating:
- Steve Smith Sr., NFL analyst and former Carolina Panther
- Stephanie Rovetti, Team USA Rugby
- Kaz Grala, NASCAR driver
- Larry Ogunjobi, Cleveland Browns DT
- Webb Simpson, Pro golfer
- Quinton Gibson, Guitarist for Darius Rucker
- The Nashville Songwriters - performing LIVE
- Wyatt Durrette
- Levi Lowrey
- Dave Kennedy
- For King and Country, musical group
- Music Travel Love, musical group
- Mrs NC 2019 - Pheadra Pistone
- Bobby Marks (NBA Front Officer Insider, ESPN)
- Kelsey Riggs (host for ACC Network and ESPN)
- Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers TE)
- Anthony Gill (Washington Wizards forward, former UofSC Gamecock)
You are asked to register now to attend because then you are entered into a raffle to win a 3-night trip to Secrets Playa Mujeres, in Cancun. You’ll also then gain early access to the online silent raffle that opens up the weekend before the Gala.
Registered Gala attendees will have the opportunity to bid on over 150 auction items which can be viewed beginning Sunday, January 24. Items available for bid range from extravagant trips to highly sought-after sports memorabilia, one-of-a-kind paintings to in-home wine tastings. Four special and exclusive auction items will be up for grabs to registered viewers during the Live Auction portion of the event, Dream on 3 says.
Dream on 3 is a Charlotte-area based charity. Its mission is to make sports dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, intellectual and developmental disabilities, or life-altering conditions. They put on elaborate experiences for children and their families.
This virtual Dream Gala is being produced by Wheelhouse Media. They’re broadcasting the event live, in real time. After you register through the link (again, it’s here), you can then watch the event here and on www.wbtv.com/DreamOn3.
The event starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 30. It’s set to end at 9 p.m.
“The pandemic has been challenging for us all, but that burden has directly impacted the lives of our Dream Kids,” says Brandon Lindsey, Dream On 3 CEO and Co-Founder. “Staying at home has forced the Dream On 3 team to be innovative in how we continue to serve our Dream Kids so that they can continue to have hope. We want the Dream Gala to act as a powerful reminder that the best way to tackle this crisis is by working together, as a team, to ensure that these kids who are living with multiple day to day challenges continue to DREAM BIG and to have hope.”
Dream On 3 is a non-profit organization headquartered in Charlotte that creates sports-themed experiences for those ages 5-21 who are living with a life-altering condition. “By customizing V.I.P. experiences with a favorite athlete, sports team, or sporting event we hope to ignite faith, hope, love and joy into the lives of our recipients,” Dream on 3 leaders say.
