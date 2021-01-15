Dream On 3 Dream Gala going virtual this year

“The pandemic has been challenging for us all, but that burden has directly impacted the lives of our Dream Kids,” says Brandon Lindsey, Dream On 3 CEO and Co-Founder. “Staying at home has forced the Dream On 3 team to be innovative in how we continue to serve our Dream Kids so that they can continue to have hope. We want the Dream Gala to act as a powerful reminder that the best way to tackle this crisis is by working together, as a team, to ensure that these kids who are living with multiple day to day challenges continue to DREAM BIG and to have hope.”