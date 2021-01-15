Cabarrus Board of Education will return in Plan B on Tuesday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - At the conclusion of a called meeting on Thursday night, the Cabarrus County Board of Education announced that the system would return to Plan B on Tuesday, January 19.
Plan B is a combination of in-person and remote learning.
“I just want the general public to understand that we are trying to make the best decision for everybody involved,” said Board Chair Holly Grimsley.
Cabarrus County Schools began the school year in all-remote Plan C, but then switched to Plan B on October 19. As COVID-19 cases began to rise in mid-December, the BOE voted 5-2 to move back to Plan C.
The most recent statistics released by the Cabarrus Health Alliance showed that the county has seen 13,273 cases of COVID-19. 10,608 patients recovered, while there have been 164 deaths. The percentage of positive was at 18.2%. There are currently 2501 active cases, according to CHA.
The Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to push back the return of students to in-person learning to Feb. 15.
