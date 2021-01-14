Woman charged with breaking into occupied Lincolnton home

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing charges after she broke into an occupied home on Lander’s Church Road on Jan. 13.
Deputies responded to a caller saying a woman entered her home and was still on the property. Jessica Marie Horne was found standing on the back porch of the home.
She told officers that she had been kicked out of her father’s home and he dropped her off at a home near where the she lives.
Horne told officers she was hearing voices and people were after her, so she ran to the back of the victim’s residence. She entered through the back door where she encountered the homeowner, who persuaded the woman to wait on the back porch for officers to arrive.
Horne was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building. She was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.
