Three arrested in Caldwell Co. drug bust

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspected methamphetamine traffickers.
Michael Stephen Cole, of Liberty; Anthony Dale Barth, of Siler City; and Jordan Michelle Wiseman, of Granite Falls were arrested Jan. 13 and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The investigation began when agents learned the suspects would be coming to Granite Falls with a large amount of methamphetamine. Agents conducted surveillance around Kenny Lane, Granite Falls, when the vehicle the suspects were in was spotted. Agents attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver, Anthony Barth, continued driving before he eventually pulled over in the 700 block of Dudley Shoals road. Agents took the occupants into custody without incident.
A search found an empty safe in the floorboard of the car, 62 grams of methamphetamine (valued at $12,400) in a bag that had been thrown out of the vehicle, and $985 in cash and assorted drug paraphernalia.
All three suspects were charged and given $30,000 secured bonds.
