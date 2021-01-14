Rowan County approves plan to provide water pitchers and testing kits to Dukeville area water customers

Along with the Brita pitcher and certified filters, every active connection on the NEWS system will also receive a free lead and copper water sampling kit so customers can voluntarily take and return water samples for lead and copper tests. The testing kits and Brita pitcher filters may be mailed separately to each customer. A certified laboratory will conduct the lead and copper tests and the results will be shared with the customers. Included in the testing kits will be pre-paid delivery packets so customers can return their samples FREE of charge.