Panthers hire Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer as new general manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have officially hired Scott Fitterer as their new general manager.
The Panthers offered the Seattle Seahawks’ vice president of football operations the role after interviewing him in-person Wednesday, with head coach Matt Rhule and owner David Tepper in person.
Fitterer accepted the offer and agreed to terms on a five-year deal.
“We went through a thorough process and it was a great final four,” Tepper said. “We thought Scott was the best fit for the organization.”
Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001, and was also co-assistant GM under John Schneider.
He also worked with the New York Giants as a part-time scout before joining the Seahawks in 2001 and working his way up through their college scouting department.
During his time with the Seahawks, he helped the team find and draft the foundation of the Legion of Boom defense. A defense with a few first round draft picks and a bunch late round talent.
Players like Bobby Wagner (2nd round), K.J. Wright (4th round), Kam Chancellor (5th round), and Richard Sherman (5th round). He also help draft quarterback Russell Wilson in the 3rd round.
In his time with Seattle, the Seahawks made 14 playoff appearances and won 1 Super Bowl.
Back in December, the Panthers announced they were parting ways with former general manager Marty Hurney, whose contract initially ran through June 2021.
Hurney joined the Panthers in 1998 as director of football administration and became GM in 2002. He was removed during the 2012 season, but returned to the role in an interim basis in 2017 before reclaiming the post full-time after that season.
