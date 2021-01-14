One killed, three hurt in crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening in east Charlotte.
The crash happened on North Sharon Amity Road near Wilora Road, according to police.
Ingrid Freiheit was pronounced dead. Medic said three other people had minor injuries in the crash.
Julio Gilberto Perez arrested in connection with the wreck. Charges include involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other information was provided.
