Scholar, niece of ‘Fences’ playwright sends letter to Charlotte school after student contract terminated

“August Wilson, he wasn’t writing for teenagers. I do think that teenagers can relate to many of them, they can relate to literally almost everything in the play, but they have to be properly contextualized,” she said. “You have to teach layers and layers of history to get Fences. You should not read Fences and then, like, let it loose. And then I think the other aspect is that August Wilson himself went to a school like Providence Day School.”