NCDHHS partnering with local health officials for large-scale vaccination events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday they will be partnering with health systems, local health departments and community health centers across the state, including some in the WBTV viewing area, for large-scale vaccination events.
Officials say more than 45,000 vaccines are expected to be given through these events for people currently eligible to be vaccinated.
“The state will continue to support our local health departments and hospitals to get shots in arms faster,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort.”
NCDHHS says the partners were selected “based on their ability to administer a large number of vaccine doses or to provide access to vaccine doses to marginalized communities.”
N.C. Emergency Management and the National Guard are also providing support in some locations.
Vaccine events will be held in the following counties in the WBTV area:
- Cabarrus County: Atrium Health
- Henderson County: Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Henderson County Department of Public Health, Mountain Area Health Education Center, Pardee Hospital (UNC Health)
- Mecklenburg County: Atrium Health
- Wake County: UNC REX Healthcare, Duke Raleigh Hospital, and WakeMed in partnership with community-based physician practices, Advance Community Health, NeighborHealth and others
Across the rest of the state, vaccine events will be held in the following counties
- Bertie County: Bertie County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Buncombe County: Buncombe County Health Department in partnership with Western North Carolina Community Health Services, and Western Carolina Medical Society
- Camden County: Camden County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Chatham County: UNC Health
- Chowan County: Chowan County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Currituck County: Currituck County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Durham County: Duke Health
- Forsyth County: Forsyth County Department of Public Health
- Gates County: Gates County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Guilford County: Cone Health
- Hertford County: Hertford County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Johnston County: UNC Health
- Madison County: Hot Springs Health Center, Madison County Health Department, Mountain Area Health Education Center
- Orange County: UNC Health
- Pasquotank County: Pasquotank County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Perquimans County: Perquimans County Health Department (Albemarle Regional Health Services)
- Pitt County: Vidant Health
Some locations are providing the vaccine by appointment only. To learn more about the events, visit the websites of the providers listed above. Their websites can be found, listed by county, at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot.
Officials say vaccine supplies are very limited, and most people will have to wait - even if you are in one of the early phases.
To help North Carolinians who want to understand more about the vaccines, NCDHHS also launched a new campaign, “You have a spot. Take your shot.” The goal, they say, is to provide “honest information about COVID-19 vaccine development, testing, safety, side-effects and reactions.”
Information, including a searchable list of participating health departments and hospitals, is available at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.