N.C. partners with Charlotte-area businesses to give first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 1 million people by July 4

“I am very pleased that Honeywell is leading this coalition of private and public organizations that will strive to put North Carolina on the top of the list for vaccination rates in the United States and to get as many North Carolinians vaccinated as soon as possible. Honeywell is world renowned for managing highly complex logistics, information technology and operational issues, and we’re looking forward to helping streamline the vaccination process to deliver as many vaccinations as efficiently as possible to our community.”

- Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell