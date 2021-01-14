Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sending 40 deputies to D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will be traveling to Washington D.C. to help with security for the presidential inauguration.
The Metropolitan Police Department made a formal request to law enforcement agencies throughout the country for assistance for the inauguration, which is classified a National Special Security Event (. MPD is the lead local law enforcement agency and US Secret Service is the lead agency in charge of the planning, coordination, and implementation of security operations for the event.
Sheriff Garry McFadden is working to ensure the safety of the 40 deputies who will be in attendance.
“We are proud to be called upon for this prestigious event and have been coordinating and planning with MPD before sending our team to Washington D.C. next week,” said McFadden.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.