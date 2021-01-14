Troopers looking for vehicle that fatally hit 72-year-old man and drove away in Chester, S.C.

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that took place Thursday.
According to officers, a man was walking in the area of SC Highway 9 and Pilgrim Road when he was struck and killed by an unknown car.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as Dell Lafayette Carter, age 72.
The make and model of the hit-and-run vehicle is currently unknown. The vehicle has front end damage.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-581-8816.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.