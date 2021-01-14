Lincolnton man arrested on child sexual assault charges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Curtis Wayne Johnson on sexual assault charges.
An investigation began Nov. 6, 2020 after deputies received a tip regarding the sexual assault of a child under 16 years old who knew Johnson.
The child was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed sexual assaults in October and November of 2020.
Johnson declined to be interviewed by investigators and was arrested at his workplace in Gastonia after warrants were issued.
He was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with two felony counts each of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was placed under a $40,000 secured bond.
