Lancaster County Schools moves to fully remote learning for a week due to COVID-19

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster County Schools is announcing a district-wide shift to remote learning for next week after nine schools had already moved to remote learning because of COVID-19.
The move comes due to the amount of COVID-19 cases and percent positive. Lancaster County had a 34 percent positivity rate this week.
The superintendent says almost 1,000 students and staff are quarantining this week because they’ve tested positive or came into close contact with someone who did.
Since the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is next week, Wednesday and Thursday will be the only impacted days, as the county is only going to school four days a week.
