MLK weekend expected to draw tourists to ski resorts, despite COVID-19 concerns

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a couple of weeks after a busy Christmas and New Year’s time period, North Carolina Ski resorts are bracing for another influx of tourists.
“We’ll probably be sold out for several days,” said Brad Moretz at Appalachian Ski Mountain.
The season has been good, so far, Moretz says, but adds that restrictions due to COVID-19 have held things back, somewhat.
“If it were not for COVID, we’d be breaking records,” he said.
Appalachian and other resorts have restricted the number of visitors.
At Appalachian, advanced reservations are required.
It still means a lot of people on the slopes but officials think the reduction in numbers and reservation system with time slots spreads out the crowds and keeps people safe.
Masks are required in most areas and social distancing as well.
Signs are up and floors are marked and employees are instructed to remind skiers who fail to comply. Some of those at the slopes on Wednesday said they felt safe during the week but might avoid the slopes on the weekend.
Slope conditions, though, are so good that others say they will still come.
Bryan Wood said he is okay with a lot of skiers there, “as long as people wear masks and stay away from each other.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.