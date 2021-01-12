Sunshine returning, milder temps too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last night’s low-pressure system is now pulling out to sea, away from the WBTV viewing area and taking leftover clouds and rain with it. As the morning rolls on, clouds will break for more sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Clear and cold tonight with all neighborhoods dropping into the 20s.
Wednesday and Thursday look nice with mostly sunny skies and above-average high temperatures in the upper 50s – if not 60° - both days.
A few showers are possible on Friday, as a weak cold front moves through the region. The rain could end as a little snow Friday night in the mountains. High temperatures will remain in the 50s around Charlotte on Friday before we clear out and cool off for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Saturday will bring clearing skies, a noticeable breeze and chilly afternoon readings in the mid to upper 40s with highs closer to 50° forecast for Sunday. We’ll likely hold in the 40s on MLK Day and there could be a little rain or wet snow, though at this point, there isn’t a model consensus to support that forecast.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
