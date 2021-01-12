Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes new superintendent

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night as his sons stood beside him, Dr. Tony Watlington was officially installed as the new superintendent for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
When he was selected for the job in early December, Watlington said he was looking forward to getting started. “I am excited about joining the Rowan-Salisbury family and look forward to working in partnership with the board of education, teachers, principals, students and their families, along with our business and community leaders to make Renewal a huge success,” says Dr. Watlington.
Dr. Watlington replaces Dr. Lynn Moody who has retired from the position.
“I am excited for the opportunity to have Dr. Watlington jump on board with our district at a time when we have so many things to be excited about,” says Kevin Jones, school board chair. “Dr. Moody laid the groundwork for what our district can become. We believe Dr. Watlington can continue to move us along this same path.”
Dr. Watlington is the youngest of seven children and a native of Fort Dix, New Jersey. He grew up in Harnett County, North Carolina and was the first member of his family to attend college.
