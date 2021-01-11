Undergraduate, graduate classes at UNC Charlotte to remain remote until Feb. 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes will begin as scheduled at UNC Charlotte, but they will be delivered remotely for the next month or so.
The school announced that all classes will be online and remote until Monday, Feb. 22.
Those classes are for undergraduate and graduate admissions.
- On Feb. 22, classes scheduled to be hybrid or face-to-face this semester will begin meeting on campus and continue meeting in-person for the remainder of the semester. All other classes will continue in online/remote delivery.
- Classes will end as planned on May 5, with exams beginning May 7.
- Friday, April 30, will once again be a day of remembrance, and no classes will be held. More information on events for that day will be shared later this semester.
- There will be no classes during the week of Feb. 8-12, and classes will resume online/remotely from Feb. 15-19.
In consideration of those students moving into residence halls Feb. 18-21 while classes are in session, the university says it will make the following accommodations:
- For undergraduate students, there will be no assignments due or tests administered on Feb. 18 and 19.
- Any undergraduate student who must miss class on Feb. 18 or 19 to move into a residence hall will have their absence excused. Housing and Residence Life will provide verification as necessary.
- Academic Affairs will provide more information on this directly to faculty members.
Betsy Chisholm, a senior at UNC Charlotte, spoke to WBTV about the schedule change Monday night.
“It’s been hectic. There’s been a lot of changes I’ve had to adapt to. I’ve also been an intern during this time period so it’s been a lot of going to school, coming here for work, going back and forth,” explained the senior.
She said her field of study, engineering, has also made remote learning complicated.
“I’m an engineering student so I spend a lot of time teaching myself stuff and going to office hours for help,” said Chisholm.
The student said she has also dealt with grief during the pandemic. She said she recently lost her grandmother to COVID-19.
“I know multiple people who have gotten it. I’ve seen the death from it so it hits home to me really hard,” said Chisholm.
UNC Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Sharon Gaber released a memo announcing the schedule change, and explaining the reasoning behind the delay in the return to in-person learning.
“The delay of in-person classes will allow local and state health officials to progress with vaccination plans and provide additional time to slow the surge of cases in our area,” wrote Gaber.
Caleb Holguin, a junior at UNC Charlotte, said he too agrees that safety should be a priority, but he misses in-person learning.
“I definitely do miss seeing students in class, particularly in my field. All of us are pretty close-knit so we all know each other so it kind of sucks not having classes with the people you know and everything,” explained Holguin.
Both Holguin and Chisholm said they were okay with the extension of virtual learning and acknowledged that not all students are compliant with the COVID guidelines.
