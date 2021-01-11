Spotty rain overnight, with more sunshine for Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty rain showers and some mountain snow flurries will be possible overnight, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A few spotty rain showers may be possible early Tuesday morning for the piedmont, with some lingering snow flurries in the mountains. Also, a few icy spots will be possible for mountain roads Tuesday morning, so use caution.
Tuesday afternoon will feature clearing skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the piedmont, and mid 40s for the mountains.
A few rain showers are possible on Friday, as a cold front moves through the region. High temperatures will remain in the 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
The weekend looks to be mainly dry, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s.
Enjoy the sunshine Tuesday afternoon!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
