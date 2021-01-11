Drive-thru vaccine clinic in Rowan County closed early after running out of vaccines

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience they are experiencing and our vaccination clinics are contingent on how much vaccine we receive or don’t receive from the state,” said Amy Smith, speaking for the Health Department. Smith added that there have been questions about why the Health Department is not giving vaccines by appointment. “We are able to vaccinate so many more people in a drive-thru clinic than we would be able to with an appointment in the office, or even an appointment while still in their car. This will especially be true once we receive a greater number of vaccines from the state. Patience and understanding are greatly appreciated. Please check our county website, WBTV, and/or the Salisbury Post for the latest details.”