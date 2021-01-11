Drive-thru vaccine clinic in Rowan County closed early after running out of vaccines

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds in Rowan County had to be turned away from a COVID-19 drive-thru clinic when the available doses ran out.
“We are so sorry for the inconvenience they are experiencing and our vaccination clinics are contingent on how much vaccine we receive or don’t receive from the state,” said Amy Smith, speaking for the Health Department. Smith added that there have been questions about why the Health Department is not giving vaccines by appointment. “We are able to vaccinate so many more people in a drive-thru clinic than we would be able to with an appointment in the office, or even an appointment while still in their car. This will especially be true once we receive a greater number of vaccines from the state. Patience and understanding are greatly appreciated. Please check our county website, WBTV, and/or the Salisbury Post for the latest details.”
Monday was the third day they had been distributed, but the first time at the old mall location and people began showing up before 3 a.m. morning to be in line for the 9:30 start time.
“That means there is high interest in the vaccine,” said Rowan Health Department Director Nina Oliver. “It means people are listening to the science, I think they are listening to our healthcare providers who are talking about the importance of the vaccine.”
Bob Niekras and his wife were among the first in the line.
“That was one of our children we were talking to and they said I’m glad that you got it, mom,” Mrs. Niekras said.
There were lots of reasons given as to why recipients wanted the jab.
“Because I have lots of interactions with my father-in-law, he’s 94. I do not want him to get the virus,” said Mary Soderberg.
Once it was obvious there were too many people for the available doses, the clinic was closed. Another clinic will be scheduled soon according to the Health Department director.
Rowan County officials have not yet said when the next vaccine clinic will take place.
Rowan County Health Department is vaccinating individuals who fall within Phase 1a and Phase 1b-Group 1.
Vaccine Clinic for Phase 1a and Phase 1b - Group 1 includes individuals 75 years and older, regardless of health status or living situation.
