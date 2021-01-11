Officer released from hospital after car totaled in head-on crash in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer has been released from the hospital after her car was totaled in a head-on crash in Mooresville.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on East Plaza Drive at West Iredell Avenue.
Officials with the Town of Mooresville say the officer was coming into work when someone crossed left of center and hit her head-on.
Her car was totaled, but the officer was released from hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and no other details were provided.
