Molly’s Kids: Michael Davis

Michael and his family live in Lincolnton. The reason he was going to be one of our new amazing #MollysKids had nothing to do with the coronavirus. It has to do with an issue Michael first started noticing two years ago. He never told his mom how he felt, but she knew something was going on. He looked pale, she said. The circles around his eyes were dark. She’d ask often if he was okay and he’d just say, “I’m fine.”