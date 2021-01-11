Iredell County man charged with statutory rape of child 15 or younger

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a juvenile reported a sexual assault in Iredell County.
Nicholas Hunter Dennison was arrested on Dec. 31 and was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.
He has been charged with one count of felony first-degree statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger.
The juvenile victim was interviewed and additional evidence was gathered, according to deputies.
Deputies say the alleged offenses happened between July 1 and Aug. 20.
