Hillsborough is first to pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections in N.C. since end of HB142

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Hillsborough has become the first in North Carolina to pass LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections since the end of House Bill 142.
The Board of Commissioners in Hillsborough voted to pass an ordinance broadly protecting members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination.
The vote makes Hillsborough, a town with a population of 7,000 people, the first municipality in the state to pass LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections in recent years.
From 2016 until Dec. 1, 2020, the state laws HB2 and HB142 banned municipalities from protecting their residents from discrimination.
The moratorium emerged from a compromise between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers to do away with the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill” related to restroom access for transgender people.
Several other municipalities are set to discuss LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinances in the coming weeks.
Leaders in Carrboro and Chapel Hill will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to discuss and vote on their own ordinances. And on Tuesday, Jan. 19, elected officials from the Orange County Commission and Durham City Council will consider similar protections.
