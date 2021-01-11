Hayward scores 34 points, Hornets rout Knicks 109-88

By Steve Reed (Associated Press) | January 11, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 11:43 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks 109-88 for their fourth straight win.

Devonte Graham had 19 points and seven assists for Charlotte, and P.J. Washington had 13 points as the Hornets handed the Knicks their third straight defeat.

Kevin Knox had 19 points to lead the Knicks, and Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets scored 24 points off 17 Knicks turnovers. Charlotte committed 10 turnovers while climbing above .500 for the first time this season.

