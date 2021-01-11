Granite Quarry Fire Department earns ISO 1 Rating, state’s highest

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Granite Quarry Fire Department has earned a unique distinction that will potentially mean lower insurance rates for the town’s citizens.
The North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an assessment of the Granite Quarry Fire Department in November of 2020. The results of that assessment were then shared with The Insurance Services Office (ISO), the national insurance industry rating agency.
As a result of the assessment, the ISO issued the Town of Granite Quarry a rating designation of ISO Class 1. This is the highest designation attainable on the 10-point scale. Granite Quarry Fire Department joins the ranks of only 16 other fire districts out of the total 1,224 in North Carolina to attain this prestigious rating. Most of the other departments with ISO Class 1 ratings are large cities.
What this means to the public:
• Beginning March 1, 2021, residential and commercial insurance policies may be eligible for potential rate reductions due to this substantial improvement in rating from the department’s former ISO Class 4 to the current ISO Class 1.
“The Granite Quarry Fire Department has worked extremely hard to attain this first-class rating. It has been a group effort between the staff and volunteers at Granite Quarry Fire Department, Rowan 9-1-1 Communications, Rowan County Fire Service Division, and Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. As the Chief of the department, I want the citizens of Granite Quarry to rest assured that they have great fire protection in town and that we are committed to providing the best services possible.”, said Fire Chief Jason Hord.
Hord also noted that continuous daily and weekly training in coordination with Faith Fire Department and Rockwell Rural Fire Department, as well as implementation of the electronic fire records keeping program iOps360, certainly aided in the ISO 1 rating achievement.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented Chief Hord and his staff with the certificate of achievement on January 11th at the town’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
