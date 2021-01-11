Granite Quarry Fire Department earns ISO 1 Rating, state’s highest

“The Granite Quarry Fire Department has worked extremely hard to attain this first-class rating. It has been a group effort between the staff and volunteers at Granite Quarry Fire Department, Rowan 9-1-1 Communications, Rowan County Fire Service Division, and Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. As the Chief of the department, I want the citizens of Granite Quarry to rest assured that they have great fire protection in town and that we are committed to providing the best services possible.”, said Fire Chief Jason Hord.