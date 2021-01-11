CMS reports two active coronavirus clusters in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say there are two schools within the district that have COVID-19 clusters.
Last week, there was one school cluster reported -- Metro School. District officials did not mention what other school reported the cluster.
One of those clusters will no longer be active next week.
CMS reported 46 new positive COVID-19 cases among students and 98 new positive cases among employees from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8.
Bain Elementary looks to be the school within CMS with the highest amount of new cases of students testing positive for COVID-19, with six new student cases.
CMS reports 82 schools that have had at least one positive case within the past 14 days.
Also, the district says 75 percent of its schools have full-time nurse coverage.
