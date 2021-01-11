Chilly, wintry weather ends tonight, warmer temperatures return Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a chance for a few passing showers across the Piedmont and Foothills through the remainder of the day as the system situated to the south the region moves closer to the Atlantic.
Moisture associated with the system will also continue to produce a few snowflakes in the Mountains, but accumulation should amount to no more than an inch before all is said and done.
High temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s this afternoon before falling to the low to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies tonight.
Except for the chance of a stray shower early Tuesday morning, mostly dry conditions will be the norm for much of the day.
Increasing sunshine will also complement an uptick in temperatures as highs are expected to reach the mid-50s.
Brighter and warmer conditions will stay locked in place through the remainder of the workweek, but the passage of a strong cold late Friday will knock high temperatures back down into the upper 40s and lows into the 20s around Charlotte by Saturday and into the remainder of the holiday weekend.
Widely scattered showers can’t be ruled out ahead of Friday’s frontal passage.
But even if they do develop, they won’t stick around long and should exit the area by Saturday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
