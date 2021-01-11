Charlotte Catholic moves to remote learning to reduce risk of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Catholic High School shifted to full remote learning Monday, January 11 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Mecklenburg County.
“I am writing to provide an important update for Charlotte Catholic High School’s model of instruction. Beginning Monday, January 11 CCHS will shift to full remote learning for all students in an effort to remain proactive in our management of COVID-19 within our community,” Charlotte Catholic Principal Kurt Telford wrote in a letter to parents Saturday.
The Diocese of Charlotte provided a matrix for use in deciding when to shift to different models of instruction. The matrix offers guidance related to if and when the school should plan to shift to hybrid or remote learning.
CCHS says it has reached the parameters provided in the matrix that warrant a shift to full remote instruction (Model C).
“Due to the number of students (approximately one-third of the student body) who are out of school – in quarantine or remote-preferred learning – we decided to shift to remote learning for all students in an effort to manage any potential spread,” Telford said.
The half day originally scheduled for Friday, January 15 will be a half day of virtual instruction. Students will return to in-person instruction (Model A) on Wednesday, January 20.
The school office will be open from 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. January 11-14 and from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 15. The office will be closed Monday, January 18.
“As a reminder, the incubation period for coronavirus (the time between exposure to an infection and the appearance of first symptoms) is 2 to 14 days, but typically symptoms develop within 5 days,” Telford said.
In every case of a positive test result, the school says they will notify the local health department, conduct contact tracing and quarantine anyone who has been in close proximity to someone who tests positive.
“If you or family members display any symptoms, please contact your physician or call the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus hotline at 1-866-462-3821,” Telford wrote.
Parents with additional questions may contact Nurse Kathie Holder at 704-543-1127 or at kaholder@charlottecatholic.com.
If you learn that your student has tested positive for COVID-19, please call the school immediately at 704-543-1127. If it is after hours or on the weekend, please email me at: ktelford@charlottecatholic.com.
