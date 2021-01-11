Cabarrus Library launches 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

Visit https://cabarruscounty.us/resources/1000-books-before-kindergarten, call 704-920-2050 or email library@cabarruscounty.us to request materials or learn more about the program. You can also follow the library’s social media pages (@cabarruscountylibrary on Facebook and Instagram) to see a variety of tips and tricks from your favorite librarians. Share your child’s progress on social media by tagging the library and using the hashtag #1KB4K.