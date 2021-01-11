Cabarrus Library launches 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Reading to children early and often improves pre-literacy skills, increases word knowledge and strengthens the bond between parent and child.
That philosophy led to the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten (1KB4K) initiative, which is a national reading challenge now underway at the Cabarrus County Public Library System branches.
Since children’s brains develop most rapidly in the first two to three years of life, reading to them during that time is crucial for developing literacy, fostering creativity and imagination, increasing language skills and improving critical thinking abilities, all of which are indicators of future academic success.
Cabarrus libraries adopted the program and integrated the five “Every Child Ready to Read” pillars—reading, writing, singing, playing and talking—to provide a full range of activities and themes that foster lifelong learning.
The 1KB4K program kicked off this month and continues indefinitely, until participants enter kindergarten. Once enrolled in the program, readers can participate at a pace that suits their individual needs and track progress online at cabarruscounty.beanstack.org, through the Beanstack app, or manually.
Once a child reaches the 500-book milestone, they are eligible to pick up a prize bag at the library. At the 1,000-book goal, children will receive an invitation to a special annual celebration recognizing the incredible achievement.
As part of the initiative, the library is offering a free starter kit including a magnet tracker, a suggested reading list, tips and facts, and other resources to help participants on their way to the 1,000-book milestone.
Visit https://cabarruscounty.us/resources/1000-books-before-kindergarten, call 704-920-2050 or email library@cabarruscounty.us to request materials or learn more about the program. You can also follow the library’s social media pages (@cabarruscountylibrary on Facebook and Instagram) to see a variety of tips and tricks from your favorite librarians. Share your child’s progress on social media by tagging the library and using the hashtag #1KB4K.
