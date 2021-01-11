Alabama defeats Ohio State 52-24 in CFP National Championship Game

MIAMI, Fla. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The win takes the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 undefeated perfect season that saw a conference only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The win gives Alabama their sixth national championship in the last twelve seasons and the school’s 18th claimed national championship.
Coach Nick Saban also won his seventh national championship title, giving him the most in collegiate football history surpassing Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant who had six as the Crimson Tide head coach.
In the game, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith had a productive first half with 215 yards and 3 touchdowns with 12 receptions. The yards and receptions were a BCS/CFP record for a first half.
Unfortunately, Smith suffered an apparent injury to his right hand early in the third quarter and ended up missing most of the second half. No word on the severity of the injury. Smith was named the Offensive Player of the Game.
Christian Barmore was named Defensive Player of the Game.
Alabama QB Mac Jones ended the game 36 of 45 with 464 passing yards and 5 touchdowns. Bama ended the game with 621 total yards compared to the Buckeyes’ 341 total yards of offense.
Bama RB Najee Harris had 22 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the game, including a touchdown on the Tide’s opening drive.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, injured earlier in the 2020 season during the Tennessee game, was active for the game and saw limited action.
Additionally, center Landon Dickerson - who suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship game against Florida - entered the game at the end of the fourth quarter to take a knee in victory formation to end his career with the Crimson Tide.
For a breakdown of the game’s scoring, the folks with Alabama Athletics provided the following:
FIRST QUARTER
- 08:07 – UA | Najee Harris capped off the Tide’s opening drive with a one-yard rush to put Alabama on the board first.
- 04:55 – OSU | Master Teague III’s eight-yard rushing touchdown evened the score on Ohio State’s second drive of the game.
SECOND QUARTER
- 14:53 – UA | Jones connected with Smith from five yards out to finish off a 75-yard drive for Alabama’s second touchdown of the game.
- 11:43 – OSU | Teague III found the end zone for the second time, coming from four yards out, for another rushing score.
- 09:00 – UA | Harris set the SEC single-season touchdown record (29) on his second score of the game off a 26-yard pass from Jones.
- 05:21 – OSU | Jake Seibert sent a 23-yard kick through the uprights for the game’s first field goal.
- 03:19 – UA | Smith trotted across the goal line after catching a five-yard pass from Jones for his second touchdown of the game.
- 01:48 – UA | Smith’s third score came off a perfect-placed 42-yard pass from Jones to give the Tide an 18-point advantage at the half.
THIRD QUARTER
- 07:47 – UA | Will Reichard recorded his 14th field goal in as many attempts, this one from 20 yards out for the first score of the second half.
- 06:45 – OSU | Justin Fields tossed a 20-yard pass to Garrett Wilson deep in the end zone for the Buckeyes’ only receiving score of the game.
- 02:52 – UA | Slade Bolden became the third different Alabama player to record a receiving touchdown, this coming off a five-yard pass from Jones.
FOURTH QUARTER
- 13:15 – UA | Harris carried for one yard for his second rushing touchdown and third overall in the game.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.