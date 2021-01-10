’Platforms should never pick winners and losers’: Scott responds to Twitter following Trump ban

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another GOP member from South Carolina is criticizing Twitter following its ban of President Donald Trump late last week.
Sen. Tim Scott took to the platform to voice his concerns Sunday afternoon, saying that “platforms should never pick winners and losers.”
Much like fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham did on Friday, Scott also bashed Twitter for allowing Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the platform while further naming China and Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro as part of his concerns. Scott claims that all three use the platform to “amplify hate and violence.”
Also like Graham, Scott called for repealing Section 230, which gives internet companies like Twiter, Facebook and Google special legal protections for user-generated content.
Both senators aren’t the only ones with South Carolina ties who have been critical of Twitter in recent days. Former governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also responded to Trump’s ban, saying that “silencing people, not to mention the President of the US is what happens in China, not our country.”
Twitter banned the president from its platform late Friday following Wednesday’s deadly riot at the Capitol. The social media giant also stated “the risk of further incitement of violence” as reason for its decision, following suit with Facebook and other platforms.
