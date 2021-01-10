Two dead in ‘fully-involved’ house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have died in a house fire Sunday in Rowan County.
The fire happened on Doublethumb Road in Rockwell.
Rockwell Rural Fire Chief Alan Shinn told WBTV that the home was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.
Neighbors told WBTV that two people lived in the home.
The bodies of 69-year-old Larry Chester Brown and 72-year-old Brenda Basinger were recovered after the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The home was completely totaled.
No other information was provided.
