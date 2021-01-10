New Eastern Fence facility and Chewy opening highlight Rowan EDC’s Year In Review

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly had a negative impact on the local economy in 2020, that didn’t mean that there weren’t some very positive things that took place. Rowan County’s Economic Development Commission is pointing out highlights for the year 2020 when it come to economic growth in the county.
In October of this past year, The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that Eastern Wholesale Fence, LLC. (Eastern Fence) will locate a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence vowed to create 142 new jobs over the next four years and will make a $17.5 million investment in equipment and improvements to its new facility in the Mid-South Industrial Park at 7401 Statesville Boulevard.
Eastern Fence, founded in 1971, is a well-known manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial fence products. Headquartered in Medford, New York, the company offers a full line of wood fence, chain-link products, aluminum and steel ornamental products, welded mesh, guide rail and post and rail. Rowan EDC President Rod Crider expressed his gratitude for the company’s investment: “We’d like to thank Eastern Fence for selecting Rowan County as the home of their new manufacturing and distribution center. Their decision to locate in our community strengthens the economic base with well-paying and skilled jobs in a prominent industry sector. We look forward to beginning a long relationship with Eastern Fence and assisting in their continued growth.”
Other highlights for 2020 included:
-In early September 2020, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a market leader of high-impact solutions in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, broke ground for their new, state-of-the-art production area for UV-curable acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) at its Salisbury site. The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of this year in late 2021.
-The Rowan EDC’s “Forward Rowan” campaign for economic growth wrapped up on September 30, 2020 and the leaders of the funding effort announced that they had exceeded their $1 million campaign goal by raising $1,115,400. The campaign began in 2019 with a feasibility study to gauge private sector interest in participating in the economic growth efforts of Rowan County. The study findings indicated strong support and the EDC leadership decided to start the campaign in January 2020. It was briefly halted in April due to COVID-19 concerns and resumed in early August.
-After announcing their intent to locate in Rowan County in 2019, online pet supply retailer Chewy opened its new fulfillment center with an official grand opening on April 6, 2020. Chewy’s plans to build a 700,000 sq foot facility with $55 million in capital investment and 1200 new jobs for Rowan County was the largest economic development announcement in Rowan County’s history. The Salisbury facility was Chewy’s 9th distribution center in the U.S. and 1st in the state of North Carolina. Since opening their doors at the peak of the pandemic last year, Chewy was pleased to report that they surpassed their initial hiring goals.
“The combination of Salisbury’s great labor market and available real estate and positioning in the right part of the country for our network made it a great match,” said Gregg Walsh, vice president of fulfillment center human resources for the online pet product retailer. “We’ve scaled the site from our first hiring group, which was 20 team members, and we’re now over 1,200. We’re expecting to hire another 200 or more positions,” Walsh said last fall. That additional hiring has now been completed.
