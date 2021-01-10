New Eastern Fence facility and Chewy opening highlight Rowan EDC’s Year In Review

-After announcing their intent to locate in Rowan County in 2019, online pet supply retailer Chewy opened its new fulfillment center with an official grand opening on April 6, 2020. Chewy’s plans to build a 700,000 sq foot facility with $55 million in capital investment and 1200 new jobs for Rowan County was the largest economic development announcement in Rowan County’s history. The Salisbury facility was Chewy’s 9th distribution center in the U.S. and 1st in the state of North Carolina. Since opening their doors at the peak of the pandemic last year, Chewy was pleased to report that they surpassed their initial hiring goals.