Cabarrus GOP announces social media blackout to protest Twitter enforcing their ‘community standards’

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Republican Party announced on Sunday a 30-day social media blackout.
The Cabarrus County GOP says “Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and others have become increasingly authoritarian in the enforcement of their community standards. Their heavy-handed moderation practices are disproportionately employed against conservative voices.”
Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Cabarrus County GOP says it wants “Big Tech” companies to support free speech.
“We understand the need to restrict illegal activity on social media platforms, but we stand in solidarity with those who have been unfairly targeted,” Cabarrus County GOP said in a statement. “We want to make it very clear that we expect “Big Tech” to support free speech and facilitate the open discussion of ideas on their platforms.”
