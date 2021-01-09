Person wanted for shooting inside south Charlotte bowling alley with 40-50 people nearby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for someone who shot a man several times inside a bowling alley where 40-50 people were in the close area, including around 10 children.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the AMF Centennial Lanes on South Boulevard.
While inside the bowling alley, police say the suspect and victim had an argument. Two other unknown male suspects began arguing and then fighting the victim.
During the fight, one of the suspects fired several shot, hitting the victim.
Inside the business was about 40-50 people nearby, along with about ten children.
The suspect was seen walking out of the business and getting into a dark-colored Jeep SUV. The vehicle was last seen traveling on South Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a black male with mid-back length dreadlocks, gray pants, white/gray shirt, and white shoes.
CMPD’s Westover Division Detectives are asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect to call 911.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
