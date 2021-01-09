Man with extensive criminal record arrested for setting fire to cars at repair shop in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man accused of setting fire to cars at a repair shop in Spencer.
Alexander Brandon Payne, 33, is charged with four counts of burning personal property.
He is in jail under a $30,000 bond.
In recent days, several rail cars were set on fire at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer, as well as a law firm.
Investigators have not said if the fires are related.
Payne has an extensive criminal history that goes back to 2007.
In 2007, he was accused of setting fire to a church in Mecklenburg County. He also has several breaking and entering and assault charges on his record, according to court documents.
According to court records, Payne has spent more than six years and eight months in prison.
