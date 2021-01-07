Reward increased to $20K for info in deadly York Co. home invasion on Christmas night

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The FBI has increased the reward for information that leads to an arrest of those involved in a violent home invasion in York County on Christmas night.
The reward is now $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution. The home invasion happened on Dec. 25 in Smith Ford Road in Hickory Grove, South Carolina.
During the attack, which happened after dark at a home on Smith Ford Road, a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were beaten, tied up and robbed, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman died from her injuries, according to deputies.
Deputies say a woman knocked on the victims’ door claiming she had car trouble while two armed men hid outside the home. When the 75-year-old answered the door, the trio attacked him and forced their way into the home where they also attacked his wife.
On Jan. 6, the FBI announced the reward being offered. The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the news.
The first suspect is described as a white female in her 20s, around 5′8″ tall and 130 lbs. She had blonde hair and was wearing dark blue pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
The two men, a white male and a Black male, were both approximately 25 to 35 years old, tall and with a thin builds. Both men were wearing surgical-style masks and all black clothing with hooded sweatshirts.
A dark-colored vehicle was seen parked near the home when the crime occurred.
A handgun, jewelry, and cash were stolen during the incident.
The sheriff’s office said the suspects “SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.”
Anyone with information about the crime should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-280-6246 or email Detective Eddie Wong at eddie.wong@yorkcountygov.com.
